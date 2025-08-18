iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,418 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 499,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

