iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,549,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,431,000 after buying an additional 1,068,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EWY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $74.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.