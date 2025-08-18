iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 104,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 626.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 234.7% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.