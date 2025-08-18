Korn/Ferry International $KFY Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Korn/Ferry International worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.9%

KFY opened at $72.57 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.