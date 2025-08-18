Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Stock Holdings Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 1,598,523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $19,779,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $11,869,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after buying an additional 669,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $10,297,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

