Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 18,469 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,965,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,296,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

