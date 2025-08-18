LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,062 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF $COM

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

