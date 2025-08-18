LPL Financial LLC Acquires 21,122 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

DFSU stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

