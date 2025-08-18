LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,523,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $23,080,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

