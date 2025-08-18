LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,473 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 192,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

