LPL Financial LLC Buys 50,977 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.