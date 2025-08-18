LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.99%.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 55,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,245. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock valued at $103,810,876. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

