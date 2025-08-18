LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF $ONEO

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF alerts:

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEO opened at $125.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a one year low of $101.96 and a one year high of $128.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.