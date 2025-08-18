Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $311,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,246 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,235,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,815,000 after purchasing an additional 422,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,317,000 after purchasing an additional 445,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,797,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BBWI opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

