Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,382 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KBR were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KBR opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

