Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,573 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dropbox by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Dropbox by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,666.35. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,253.60. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,770,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.82 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.