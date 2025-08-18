Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 587 Shares of ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ESAB alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. ESAB Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.15 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.