Mega Fortune Company Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on August 25th (NASDAQ:MGRT)

Mega Fortune’s (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 25th. Mega Fortune had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Mega Fortune’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Mega Fortune Price Performance
Shares of MGRT opened at $3.45 on Monday. Mega Fortune has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Mega Fortune Company Profile
