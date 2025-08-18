Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells $52,139,740.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,964,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,185,356.46. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.70 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 100,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 156,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.