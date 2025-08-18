MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of MGE Energy worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9,697.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 456,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 451,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.6%

MGE Energy stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

