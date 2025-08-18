National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,340 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,000.

Shares of JPIB opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $906.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

