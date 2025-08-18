National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 394 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

VNQI stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

