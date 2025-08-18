National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,000 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 57.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 40,056.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.3%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -162.60%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

