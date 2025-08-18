National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 897 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,933 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 140,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,259,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

