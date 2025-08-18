National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. $LAR

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
Shares of LAR opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $539.13 million and a PE ratio of -30.27. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.96.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
