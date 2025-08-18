National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 4,187 iShares India 50 ETF $INDY

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $686.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $57.30.
iShares India 50 ETF Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
