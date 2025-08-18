National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 162.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.