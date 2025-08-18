National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $106.77 on Monday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,274.85. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,216. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

