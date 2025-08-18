National Bank of Canada FI Buys 11,822 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Playtika were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. Playtika had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 83.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,510,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

