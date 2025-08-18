National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,501 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.