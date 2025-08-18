National Bank of Canada FI Has $136,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,272,000 after buying an additional 3,924,962 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,176,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,107,000 after buying an additional 1,041,677 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,981,000 after buying an additional 1,011,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,081,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,740,000 after buying an additional 856,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

