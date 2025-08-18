National Bank of Canada FI Has $228,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,361 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $3,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.