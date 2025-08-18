National Bank of Canada FI Has $262,000 Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other Energy Fuels news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,782.76. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,597 shares of company stock worth $3,802,142. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

