National Bank of Canada FI Has $273,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,058,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VDC stock opened at $221.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.