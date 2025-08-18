National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

