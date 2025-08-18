National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. $THTX

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Theratechnologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 0.6%

THTX stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.52. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17,729 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jones Trading downgraded Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on THTX

About Theratechnologies

(Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.