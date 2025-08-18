National Bank of Canada FI Invests $242,000 in Alkermes plc $ALKS

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $70,462,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Alkermes by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after acquiring an additional 903,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 867,492 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $10,839,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in Alkermes by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 368,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

