National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in First Advantage Co. $FA

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $71,695,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,096 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $16,970,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 769,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,618,000 after acquiring an additional 756,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE:FA opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 549.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

FA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

