National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,017 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Post were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,448,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Post by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Post by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST stock opened at $108.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Mizuho decreased their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

