National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,744 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.