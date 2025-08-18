National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 697,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,425 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,568,000 after buying an additional 313,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

