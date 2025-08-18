National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $202,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 321,132 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 968,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 479,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $3,019,000.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of EC opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.