National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $202,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 321,132 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 968,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 479,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $3,019,000.
Ecopetrol Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of EC opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
