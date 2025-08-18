National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 3,738 Shares of Kimbell Royalty $KRP

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty
In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,180.01. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kimbell Royalty Price Performance
KRP opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Kimbell Royalty has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.25 and a beta of 0.52.
Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kimbell Royalty’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,700.00%.
About Kimbell Royalty
