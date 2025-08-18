National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 306.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $580.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.