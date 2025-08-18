National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Terex were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terex alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.