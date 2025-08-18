National Bank of Canada FI Sells 134 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $680.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $733.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.28.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,205 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,366 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

