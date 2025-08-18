National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,825 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,479,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

SOFI stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

