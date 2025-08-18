National Bank of Canada FI Sells 803 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chewy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 38.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $11,326,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

