National Bank of Canada FI Sells 994,192 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 994,192 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 166,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 470,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

