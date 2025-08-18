Nokia Corporation $NOK Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nokia were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,884 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,481,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

